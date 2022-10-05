ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China debt crunch

Key Chinese Belt and Road builder faces rising risks, debt

China's property downturn, global economy cast shadow over CCCG's growth

China Communications Construction is involved in developing the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, which has been criticized as a prime example of Beijing's "debt trap" diplomacy.   © AP
SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | China

DALIAN, China -- A critical player in Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure-building initiative is under mounting pressure to streamline operations as its debt load soars and economic risks threaten overseas projects.

State-run China Communications Construction Group develops ports, roads, high-speed rail and real estate. In addition to external contracts, the Beijing-based group has been investing in and operating more of its own infrastructure projects in recent years under China's international Belt and Road campaign.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close