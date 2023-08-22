ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

Missed payments by China's Zhongzhi hit listed companies

Trust company's troubles could be 'the canary in the coal mine'

The logo of the investment subsidiary Zhongrong Dingxin is seen on the Beijing office building of parent company Zhongrong International Trust, which is partially owned by Zhongzhi Group.    © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- The failure of one of China's largest trust companies to pay interest on its investment products has hit the books of at least six listed companies, in a sign that the turmoil in the nation's property market is spreading to the wider economy.

Hangzhou Weiguang Electronic, Hangzhou Innover Technology, Kingfore Energy Group, Nacity Property Service Group, KBC and Xianheng International Science and Technology have all disclosed this month that they have failed to receive scheduled payments due on trust products issued by Zhongrong International Trust, a unit controlled by Zhongzhi Group.

Read Next

Latest On China debt crunch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more