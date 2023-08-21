ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

More economists cut China forecasts as real estate gloom deepens

Developers reveal further losses while Country Garden loses blue-chip status

The Country Garden One World City project on the outskirts of Beijing. Missed debt payments by the major Chinese developer have revived fears about the real estate industry's finances.    © AP
KENJI KAWASE and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Foreign banks are cutting their China forecasts further after the property sector revealed even more signs of distress.

"Property contagion concerns are rising," Goldman Sachs said on Monday as it lowered its outlook for Chinese share performance. "The pressures have recently percolated to the financial economy," it added, pointing to missed payments by developer Country Garden on two dollar-denominated bonds and by Zhongzhi Group, one of China's largest trust companies, on dozens of financial products.

