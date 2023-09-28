China jitters turn private equity investors toward India, Indonesia

HONG KONG -- Investors disappointed by China's slow recovery and lack of new growth drivers are turning to India and Southeast Asia for deals, even as experts warn they face a steep learning curve and potentially limited choice of exit routes in many of these markets.

India and Indonesia have become two of the most popular destinations for private equity investors, who are under pressure as high interest rates drive up funding costs and as backers, such as family offices and university endowments, become increasingly nervous about continuing to invest in China.