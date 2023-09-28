ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

China jitters turn private equity investors toward India, Indonesia

But analysts warn of steep learning curve, limited exit routes for dealmakers

Indonesia and India are emerging as key destinations for investment, with enthusiasm for China faltering amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over growth in the world's No. 2 economy.
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Investors disappointed by China's slow recovery and lack of new growth drivers are turning to India and Southeast Asia for deals, even as experts warn they face a steep learning curve and potentially limited choice of exit routes in many of these markets.

India and Indonesia have become two of the most popular destinations for private equity investors, who are under pressure as high interest rates drive up funding costs and as backers, such as family offices and university endowments, become increasingly nervous about continuing to invest in China.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more