HONG KONG -- Key mainland China stock indexes opened higher on the first trading session after the Lunar New Year holiday, with a travel-and-spending blitz propelling hopes for a rebound in the world's No. 2 economy.

Shanghai's CSI 300 climbed more than 2% on Monday morning, while the SZSE Component Index, which measures 500 stocks traded on the Shenzhen bourse, gained more than 1.5%. The SSE Composite Index, which tracks Shanghai stocks, also rose, by more than 0.7%.