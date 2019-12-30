ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
China passes law to ease IPO requirements

New rules for Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses aimed at preventing overseas floats

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer
The launch of the Star market in the hall of Shanghai Securities Exchange in Shanghai on July 22.   © AP

SHANGHAI -- China's top legislative body approved a legal revision aimed at easing listing requirements, in an apparent bid to prevent Chinese companies floating their shares on overseas bourses.

Effective March 1, companies seeking an initial public offering on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges will be vetted by the bourses rather than the watchdog, the China Securities Regulator Commission, state media reported Sunday.

Under a registration-based system, the exchanges will ensure that companies looking to float stock will meet disclosure requirements, cutting through strict compliance rules. The revision to the Securities Law will also include tougher penalties to deter stock market fraud.

Measures approved by the National People's Congress committee also include changes to the law on securities issuance and trading, acquisitions of listed companies, information disclosure and investor protection. The draft revision was first submitted in 2015.

The Chinese government has been implementing reforms in an effort to boost and make its stock markets more appealing. In recent years, some of the China's largest companies, including Alibaba Group Holding and Meituan Dianping, chose places such as New York and Hong Kong to float their shares.

The revision will prioritize companies' capability of "continuous operation" over "continuous profitability," according to the Xinhua News Agency.

In July, the Shanghai Stock Exchange launched the Nasdaq-style Star Market, which uses the registration-based system to attract IPOs from chip makers and pharmaceutical companies. So far, 70 companies have listed with a total market capitalization of 857.8 billion yuan ($123 billion)

To better protect investors' interest, companies that commit fraudulent public offerings are now liable to be fined up to 20 million yuan, up from the current 600,000 yuan.

These measures are seen as improving investors' risk appetite in the mid to long-term, as well as attracting companies with good valuation, according to Citic Securities.

The State Council, China's cabinet will decide on the scope of the registration-based system.

