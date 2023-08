SHANGHAI/HONG KONG -- China's securities regulator is considering measures to revitalize its capital markets, including extending stock trading hours and easing buyback rules, in a bid to allay investor concern amid a flagging real estate sector.

A representative from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday released the package of proposals in an interview with Chinese media. One proposal calls for extending the trading day for stocks beyond the current hours of 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.