Markets

China's Kanzhun follows U.S. listing by joining Hong Kong bourse

Online recruiter opts for presence on both exchanges as audit tensions linger

Kanzhun's dual primary listing could allow it to sell shares to mainland China investors.   © Getty Images
ECHO WONG and KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- A Chinese recruitment company, one of dozens of mainland companies at risk of losing U.S. market listing amid tension between Washington and Beijing over audit rules, has started trading in Hong Kong.

Kanzhun is the first U.S.-listed company to do so since American regulators said this month that they had been able to inspect a sample of Chinese companies' accounts. The announcement by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board reduced the threat that some 173 Chinese companies could be delisted from U.S. exchanges, although the board said it could still reassess its view. The U.S. had previously said Chinese companies -- which have flocked to list in the U.S. over decades -- would be banned from its exchanges unless Beijing allows such audits.

