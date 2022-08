SHANGHAI (Reuters) -- United Imaging Healthcare's shares surged as much as 75% in their Shanghai debut on Monday following the Chinese company's $1.6 billion initial public offering, the biggest on China's tech-focused STAR Market so far this year.

The diagnostic imaging device manufacturer opened 55% higher at 170.1 yuan after it sold 100 million shares at 109.88 yuan apiece, raising 10.99 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) earlier this month. At 0212 GMT, shares were up 68% at 185 yuan.