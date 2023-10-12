ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China's appetite for U.S. IPOs shows little sign of roaring back

Politics and poor returns raise questions for longer term as Hong Kong gains traction

Chinese companies are thinking twice about U.S. listings given the political headwinds and some recent disappointing returns. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by Getty and AP)
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | North America

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Chinese companies are slowly coming back to the U.S. for initial public offerings after a yearlong dry spell, but geopolitical tensions, underperforming market debuts and regulatory uncertainty cast doubts over how long America will remain their preferred overseas destination.

Seventeen Chinese companies raising a total of $405 million made their debut on U.S. exchanges this year, according to data through Oct. 4 from IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. That is already close to surpassing last year's 14 IPOs, which raised a total of $468 million, though nowhere near the 34 market debuts and $12.6 billion raised in 2021.

