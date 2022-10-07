ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's bond market bleeds $83bn as foreign investors cut holdings

Concerns over Russia sanctions may be limiting Chinese exposure, analysts say

China's currency is under pressure as foreign investors sell stocks and bonds.   © Reuters
TAKESHI KIHARA and AKIRA INUJIMA, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG/TOKYO -- Overseas money continues to flow out of Chinese stocks and bonds as a rapidly cooling economy and interest rate shifts drive investment to other destinations.

Foreign investors' holdings of Chinese bonds fell for a seventh straight month in August, dropping by a total of 594 billion yuan ($83 billion) to 3.48 trillion yuan, according to data from sources including China Central Depository & Clearing. September saw another net outflow from mainland Chinese shares traded through Hong Kong.

