ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

China's chipmaker SMIC to delist in NY citing low trade volume

Country's top foundry rebuts speculation on link to trade war or Huawei

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004, said the listing is no longer worth the cost and administrative burden.   © AP

BEIJING -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's largest chip foundry, will delist from the New York Stock Exchange, while rejecting the suggestion that the decision was influenced by the battle between the U.S. and China for technological supremacy.

Shanghai-based SMIC, which listed in Hong Kong and New York in 2004, cited "limited trading volume" and "the significant administrative burden and costs of maintaining the listing" of its American depositary shares. The company plans to apply for delisting around June 3, with trading to end 10 days later.

"SMIC has been considering this migration for a long time, and it has nothing to do with the trade war and Huawei incident," a spokesperson told U.S. media outlet CNBC, referring to Washington's recent blacklisting of Chinese company Huawei Technologies. "The migration requires a long preparation, and the timing has coincided with the current trade rhetoric, which may lead to misconceptions."

SMIC's top shareholders include a state-owned telecommunications equipment maker and government-linked investment funds. The chipmaker, which reportedly counts Qualcomm and Huawei unit HiSilicon Technologies among its major customers, operates production facilities in Shanghai and Beijing.

For the three months through March, SMIC's revenue sank 19.5% on the year to $669 million, while net profit plunged 58.2% to $12 million. China accounted for a little more than half of the company's sales, with North America generating another 32%. A growing number of investors have voiced concern about the impact of the Sino-American trade war.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends May 26th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media