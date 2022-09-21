ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's property market woes fuel shift to wealth investments

Households may divest $18tn from housing into funds, equities by end of decade

Residential buildings tower over the southern city of Zhuhai. Property has long been a cornerstone of Chinese household savings.   © Getty Images
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese households could shift some 127 trillion yuan ($18 trillion) into mutual funds and equities by 2030 as a property sector crisis shatters confidence in a bedrock investment, brokerage CLSA says.

Property made up about 37% of the country's personal assets last year. But a marked shift is underway that could see the property figure drop to 26% in less than a decade, while investments in bank and fund company wealth products were on track to shoot up to 21% from 13% last year, said Hans Fan, CLSA's Hong Kong-based head of China fintech and financial research.

