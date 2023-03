HONG KONG -- Mainland China and Hong Kong shares slipped on Monday after Beijing announced a modest economic growth target for the year and gave few details on stimulus for the hard-hit property market and other key sectors.

The broad declines came after China's annual National People's Congress opened on Sunday with a government report that forecast the world's No. 2 economy will grow by "around 5%" this year after last year's 3% expansion marked one of the weakest annual figures in decades.