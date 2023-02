HONG KONG -- Foreign investors are racing back into mainland Chinese markets with a 141.2 billion yuan ($20.9 billion) net purchase of shares in January that eclipsed buying for all of last year.

The wave of buying -- spurred by fears of missing out on a reopening rally as Beijing dropped its growth-sapping zero-COVID policy -- was also the biggest net monthly investment via a mainland-Hong Kong trading link since its launch in 2014,according to financial data provider Wind.