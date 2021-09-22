ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Markets

China stocks fall on Evergrande uncertainty

Property developer vows to make next bond payment but other debts loom

The China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong: Uncertainty over the future of the heavily indebted property developer is shaking global stock markets.   © AFP/Jiji
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Chinese stocks on the mainland opened lower Wednesday, as uncertainty continues to swirl around indebted property developer China Evergrande Group, which has promised to make a key bond payment this week.

After a two-day national holiday, the Shanghai SE Composite Index resumed trading at 3,563.21, down 1.4% from Friday's close. The index was weighed down by financial and property stocks, as investors assessed spillover risks related to the debt crunch at the property developer. Markets in Hong Kong were closed Wednesday for a holiday.

Evergrande's main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, said in a filing to the Shenzhen exchange on Wednesday that it will pay interest due on a 40 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) bond on time on Thursday. However, the group also has an $83.53 million coupon payment on an offshore dollar bond that is due on Thursday, but the filing made no mention of this bond.

The Taiwan stock exchange also took a hit, falling about 2% in Wednesday morning trading. Shares of Taiwan's two biggest chipmakers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and MediaTek, dropped 2% and 3.82%, respectively, at one point. Cathay Financial Holdings, the biggest banking group by market cap in Taiwan, saw its stock price plunge nearly 4%, while the biggest steelmaker, China Steel, saw similar turmoil. The Taiwan exchange was also closed on closed Monday and Tuesday for the mid-autumn festival holiday.

Evergrande on Tuesday urged its staff to help get the company out of this "dark moment" and meet the expectations of homebuyers, investors, business partners and financial institutions.

"With one heart, we could move Mount Tai," Evergrande founder and chairman Xu Jiayin wrote in an internal memo, referring to a mountain worshipped as a symbol of stability.

Speculation surrounding Evergrande's potential default on upcoming bond coupon payments has stirred market turmoil in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere in recent days. Citi Research in a Tuesday report said concerns over weakness in other Chinese real estate companies and a slowdown in growth were behind investor worries. Citing previous interventions in Baoshang Bank and state-owned enterprise Yongmei, Citi's economists led by Johanna Chua in Hong Kong expected the government to intervene to prevent Evergrande's troubles from spreading.

Additional reporting by Cheng Ting-Fang in Taipei

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more