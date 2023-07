HONG KONG -- A year ago, the Swiss Exchange (SIX) held a grand ceremony to introduce a new asset class: mainland Chinese shares.

Under the China-Switzerland Stock Connect program, four Chinese companies -- Keda Industrial Group, GEM, Gotion High-tech and Ningbo Shanshan -- debuted in Zurich. The program allows companies in one country to seek secondary listings in the other by issuing global depositary receipts (GDRs).