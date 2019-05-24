ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

Chinese companies lead rise in Asian dollar-bond issuance

Tencent and Evergrande among top issuers as Beijing eases deleveraging push

TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer
A company logo of China Evergrande is displayed in Hong Kong. Real estate developer China Evergrande Group has raised roughly $9 billion from the bond market since last October.    © Reuters

HONG KONG -- A $6 billion debt sale by Chinese internet group Tencent Holdings leads a recent uptick in foreign currency bond issues by Asian companies, with high yields helping to attract foreign investors.

The value of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds issued in Asian markets outside of Japan totaled $125.8 billion from January to May, according to Dealogic. That marks the second-highest level in data going back to 1995.

The trend shows that as China's economic growth has slowed, the country's authorities have shifted from their earlier emphasis on corporate deleveraging. Companies have been given greater leeway to issue bonds in offshore markets.

The number of Asian issuances reached 272 during the five-month period, up 18% from a year earlier, the Dealogic data shows. Eight of the 10 top issuers by value were corporations, mostly Chinese companies.

Tencent's debt offering was the biggest in Asian markets outside Japan so far this year.

Another active borrower is real estate developer China Evergrande Group, which raised a total of $3 billion in two bond offerings in April. Including those sales, the company has procured around $9 billion from the bond market since the end of October.

Besides Chinese issuers, South Korea's LG Chem raised $1.5 billion in an April bond sale.

A pause in interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve has increased the appeal of high-yield debt such as the recent Evergrande bonds.

U.S. bond fund manager Pimco wrote in a note to investors: "We favor Asian high-yield over investment grade credits in spite of historical higher volatility since we view valuations as more attractive, particularly compared with U.S. high yield and emerging market peers."

Ramping up dollar debt is not without risk for Asian groups.

According to Moody's Investors Service, Chinese real estate companies have roughly $40 billion in debt coming due by the end of 2019. Moody's said it "expects some of the smaller and financially weaker single-B-rated developers will face higher refinancing risk when compared to larger developers, due to their weaker funding access."

A major correction in Chinese real estate prices could make it harder for developers to break their reliance on debt financing. Evergrande has set a goal of reducing its debt ratio in stages by 2020, but some analysts warn that its debt could balloon beyond expectations. A five-year bond issued by the Chinese group in April carried a steep coupon of 10.5%.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade war is adding pressure on Chinese corporate earnings. Rising corporate debt threatens to become a long-term problem for the country's slowing economy. Furthermore, a weakening of home currencies translates to a heavier burden in repaying dollar-denominated debt.

"We are selective in our exposure and believe that careful credit selection and active portfolio management are crucial to managing risks," Pimco said in its note.

