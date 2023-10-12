Chinese state fund buys shares to support country's biggest banks

HONG KONG -- A Chinese government-backed fund has demonstrated its support for the nation's four major state banks, buying their shares in the open market for the first time since mainland equities plunged in 2015.

In virtually identical statements Wednesday night, the big four lenders -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) and Bank of China (BOC) -- said Central Huijin Investment had purchased their Shanghai-listed shares and "intends to continue to increase" its holdings in the next six months.