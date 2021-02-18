Chinese stocks hit high as investors rush in after long holiday

HONG KONG -- Chinese stocks briefly raced to a record on Thursday as trading resumed after the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday.

The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the biggest stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, breached its previous high set in October 2007 as Chinese equities caught up with the biggest global market rally since 2009.

A gauge of world stock indexes has climbed for all but one session so far this month, scaling a new record on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and fiscal aid from Washington.

"Stocks in the best performing major economy will have to play catch-up," said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai. "With key government meetings coming up, we are asking our clients to focus on sectors such as new-energy vehicles and those with a sustainable focus, as these are most likely to benefit."

Wen was referring to the annual meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 4 and the annual session of the National People's Congress that begins the next day. The NPC meeting, which will be attended by President Xi Jinping and other top officials, will review national and local budgets and set major economic policies.

"While demand-side reforms will further boost Chinese consumption by strengthening the social safety net and promoting access to services and goods, they will also create new investment opportunities for high-tech, high-quality, and more environmentally friendly manufacturing and infrastructure," said Stephen Chang, a portfolio manager at asset management fund Pimco.

"With China's new ambitious climate targets -- such as carbon neutrality by 2060 -- not only will the government provide policy support to the green economy, but private capital is likely to flow into related industries," he said.

China's economy, which is leading the global recovery, grew 6.5% in the final quarter of 2020 and was the only major economy to expand last year. Economists expect the nation's gross domestic product to climb 8.2% this year, outpacing all its global peers.

The CSI 300 Index, which has climbed 13.6% so far this year, rose as much as 2.2% to 5,930.91 on Thursday, eclipsing the previous intraday high of 5,891.72 set in October 2007. The index later fell back to almost flat as a rise in bond yields diminished investor appetite for risk assets. Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 10.

The Nikkei Stock Average, which topped 30,000 for the first time since 1990 this week, has increased 3% between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which resumed trading on Tuesday, has gained 2.4% in the first two sessions. From Thursday, the Stock Connect trading scheme, which allows mainland investors to trade stocks listed in the city and global investors to buy and sell shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, will resume operation. Mainland investors have bought nearly $50 billion worth of Hong Kong listed stocks so far this year, or more than half of the volume in 2020.

"At the beginning of the year, we thought that China-linked risk assets would continue to shine in 2021," wrote analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office in a report released on Feb. 9. "Given the highly favorable economic growth backdrop in China, supported by ample monetary policy conditions globally, we forecast double-digit earnings growth."

They picked consumer durables, e-commerce, renewables and health care as being among the most preferred sectors in China with utilities and energy rounding off the least preferred segments.

As the number of people vaccinated across key markets such as the U.S. surges, with Washington looking to pump an extra $1.9 trillion into the economy, the so-called reflation trade has gathered momentum.

That has sent investors scurrying toward assets tied to economic growth and inflation such as commodities and cyclical stocks. At the same time, excess liquidity and hunt for yield has also fanned speculation driving up investments into assets from penny stocks to Bitcoin.

Traders and analysts caution that the sustained rally in Chinese stocks along with rising U.S. long-term rates could dent investor appetite for mainland shares.

"If the rise in U.S. treasury yields continues, then it will affect fund flows as investors may prefer safety," Everbright's Wen said. "They have so far tolerated relatively higher valuations because of the very low levels of yield and the future gains Chinese stocks would likely derive from the liberalization of the country's financial markets."

Chinese stocks have gained 41% since the end of 2019, or double the increase enjoyed by the S&P 500, driven in part by the global buying of stocks. Foreign ownership of Chinese shares hit a record 2.91 trillion yuan ($451 billion) in August, up 38% from the start of the year, data from the central bank showed.

The index rally has been helped by China's move last year to do away with foreign-ownership caps in the futures, securities and mutual fund sectors as part of the opening of its financial services industry. Beijing has vowed to continue easing restrictions on its capital markets. This year it also gave overseas traders access to futures and options while scrapping quotas on foreign inflows.

A September survey by HSBC Qianhai Securities showed that nearly two-thirds of more than 900 global institutional investors and major corporations plan to increase their investments in China by an average of 25% over the next year.