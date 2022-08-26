Chinese stocks in U.S. market surge on reports of nearing audit deal

NEW YORK -- Shares in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and indexes surged on Thursday following news that American and Chinese officials are nearing a deal to end a long-standing dispute over auditing foreign companies listed on American stock exchanges.

Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks American depositary receipts (ADRs) from Chinese enterprises, closed the day up 6.3%. Among the biggest Chinese companies listed in the U.S., Alibaba shares closed up 8%, JD.com shares increased 9.2%, and Pinduoduo shares rose 12.4%.