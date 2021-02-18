Chinese stocks touch high as investors rush in after long holiday

HONG KONG -- Chinese stocks briefly raced to a record on Thursday as trading resumed after the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday, but gains were short-lived as investors weighed the implications of rising bond yields.

The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the biggest stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, broke through the high reached in October 2007 in early trading as Chinese equities caught up with the biggest global market rally since 2009.

A gauge of world stock indexes has climbed for all but two sessions so far this month, scaling a new record on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and fiscal aid from Washington.

However, traders and analysts cautioned that rising U.S. long-term rates and the run-up in Chinese share prices could dent further enthusiasm for mainland stocks.

"If the rise in U.S. Treasury yields continues, then it will affect fund flows as investors may prefer safety," said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai. "They have so far tolerated relatively higher valuations because of the very low levels of yield."

Chinese stocks have gained 41% since the end of 2019, double the gains seen on the S&P 500 Index, thanks in part to foreign buying of mainland stocks. Foreign ownership of Chinese shares hit a record 2.91 trillion yuan ($451 billion) as of August, according to the central bank's most recent data.

The CSI 300 Index, which has climbed 13.6% so far this year, rose as much as 2.2% to 5,930.91 on Thursday, eclipsing the previous intraday high of 5,891.72 set in October 2007.

However, the index ended the morning session 0.8% lower, tracking losses across other equity markets. U.S. 10-year treasury yields rose as much as 1.33% to a one-year high on Wednesday.

Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday on Feb. 10 and missed out on part of the global stock rally. The Nikkei Stock Average, which topped 30,000 for the first time since 1990 this week, rose 3% between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which resumed trading on Tuesday, gained 2.4% in the week's first two sessions.

From Thursday, the Stock Connect trading channel, which allows mainland investors to buy stocks listed in Hong Kong and global investors to buy shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, will resume operation. Mainland investors have bought nearly $50 billion worth of Hong Kong listed stocks so far this year, or more than half as much as they purchased during all of 2020.

"With key government meetings coming up, we are asking our clients to focus on sectors such as new-energy vehicles and those with a sustainable focus, as these are most likely to benefit," Everbright's Wen said.

Wen was referring to the annual session of the National People's Congress that begins March 5, as well as that of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference which starts a day earlier. The NPC meeting, which will be attended by President Xi Jinping and other top officials, will review national and local budgets and set China's next five-year plan.

"While demand-side reforms will further boost Chinese consumption by strengthening the social safety net and promoting access to services and goods, they will also create new investment opportunities for high-tech, high-quality, and more environmentally friendly manufacturing and infrastructure," said Stephen Chang, a portfolio manager at asset management group Pimco.

"With China's new ambitious climate targets -- such as carbon neutrality by 2060 -- not only will the government provide policy support to the green economy, but private capital is likely to flow into related industries," he said.

China's economy, which is leading the global recovery, grew 6.5% in the final quarter of 2020 and it was the only major economy to expand last year. Economists expect the nation's gross domestic product to climb 8.2% this year, outpacing global peers.

"At the beginning of the year, we thought that China-linked risk assets would continue to shine in 2021," wrote analysts in the UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office in a report released on Feb. 9. "Given the highly favorable economic growth backdrop in China, supported by ample monetary policy conditions globally, we forecast double-digit earnings growth."

They picked consumer durables, e-commerce, renewables and health care as being among the most preferred sectors in China with utilities and energy rounding off the least preferred segments.

China's stock rally has been helped by Beijing's move last year to do away with foreign-ownership caps in the futures, securities and mutual fund sectors as part of the opening of its financial services industry. Beijing has vowed to continue easing restrictions on its capital markets. This year, it has also given overseas traders access to futures and options while scrapping quotas on foreign inflows.

A September survey by HSBC Qianhai Securities showed that nearly two-thirds of more than 900 global institutional investors and major corporations plan to increase their investments in China by an average of 25% over the coming year.