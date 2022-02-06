JAKARTA/TOKYO -- As the world starts to turn its back on coal, governments and companies in Asia have been plowing money into gas as a practical and cleaner alternative. But critics are increasingly taking aim at that commodity's green credentials as well, sparking worries that billions of dollars in investment will end up in so-called stranded assets.
Commodities
Asia faces billions in stranded assets if gas becomes energy pariah
Indonesia shifts to renewables; S. Korea sees LNG as 'transition sector'