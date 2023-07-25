Asian majors Pertamina, Petronas to pay $650m for Shell gas stake

TANGERANG, Indonesia -- Indonesian state oil company Pertamina and Malaysian counterpart Petronas signed an agreement on Tuesday to take over Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell's stake in Indonesia's massive Masela gas block, including a project seen costing at least $19.8 billion to develop.

Under the newly signed sale and purchase agreement, Pertamina will have a 20% participating interest in the Masela block and Petronas 15%, replacing Shell's 35% stake. Japanese energy group Inpex still holds a controlling 65% interest in the block in eastern Indonesia's Maluku province.