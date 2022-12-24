Asian plastic and steel prices tumble as exports surge from China

TOKYO -- Prices for commodities like petrochemicals and steel have plunged from highs earlier this year as Chinese producers respond to weakening domestic consumption by turning to export markets.

Imports of Chinese-made polyvinyl chloride into India, the world's largest buyer of PVC, doubled on the year in the April-October period, according to India's Commerce Ministry. This came amid a 10% drop in Chinese investment in domestic property development for the first 11 months of 2022, denting local demand for a material used in construction products and water pipes.