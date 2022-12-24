ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

Asian plastic and steel prices tumble as exports surge from China

Chinese slump creates supply gut throughout region

China's steel exports have ramped up amid sluggish domestic demand.   © Reuters
SHINICHI ARAKAWA, MOMOKA MATSUMOTO and YOSUKE KAWAJI, Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Prices for commodities like petrochemicals and steel have plunged from highs earlier this year as Chinese producers respond to weakening domestic consumption by turning to export markets.

Imports of Chinese-made polyvinyl chloride into India, the world's largest buyer of PVC, doubled on the year in the April-October period, according to India's Commerce Ministry. This came amid a 10% drop in Chinese investment in domestic property development for the first 11 months of 2022, denting local demand for a material used in construction products and water pipes.

