ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Commodities

Australia iron ore output dips as COVID restrictions crimp labor

BHP and Rio Tinto struggle with lack of workers in mines and transport

An iron ore mine in Western Australia: Coronavirus restrictions kept miners from traveling into the state to work at BHP Group and Rio Tinto sites. (Photo by Fumi Matsumoto)
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Anglo-Australian mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto cut iron ore production in the third quarter, hit by a worker shortage resulting from coronavirus travel restrictions.

Western Australia, home to the iron ore mines for both industry behemoths, experienced a personnel squeeze as the travel restrictions kept mining workers from entering. Many of these employees fly in to the work sites from outside the state for a period of time.

BHP's iron ore output in Australia declined 5% to 70.6 million tons for the July-September term, the company reported Tuesday, citing "planned major maintenance activities" as a factor.

The miner also noted "temporary" labor shortages for rail carrying iron ore to ports due to restrictions on travel across state borders. Iron ore production guidance for the full year through June 2022 remained between 278 million tons and 288 million tons.

Rio Tinto's Australian iron ore output fell 4% on the year to 83.3 million tons for the quarter.

The July-September period "has been another difficult quarter operationally, and despite improving versus the prior quarter, we recognize the opportunity to raise our performance," CEO Jakob Stausholm said.

Rio Tinto downgraded its forecast for Australian iron ore shipments to between 320 million tons and 325 million tons for 2021, from earlier guidance of 325 million tons to 340 million tons as of July, due to "modest delays" in mine development stemming from "the tight labor market in Western Australia."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more