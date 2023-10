MELBOURNE -- How quickly China's property policies can translate into market confidence is key to stabilizing the world's second-largest economy, said Mike Henry, CEO of global mining giant BHP, in an interview with Nikkei CNBC.

Non-property sector companies cannot ignore the impact of China's growth slowdown in recent years. BHP Group, the world's largest miner based on market capitalization, is highly exposed to the country, with around 60% of its overall revenue coming from that market.