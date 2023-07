TOKYO -- The asking price for precious metals commonly found in catalytic converters has fallen to lows not seen in several years as demand declines in China, the world's largest automobile market.

The most commonly traded futures for palladium hit a price of $1,204 per troy ounce in the New York market on June 28, a low not seen in four and a half years. The metal currently trades around $1,240, down 30% from the beginning of the year.