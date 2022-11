TOKYO -- Global commodities prices face mounting downward pressure as China doubles down on zero-COVID restrictions in response to a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

Iron ore futures fell to about $79 per tonne on the Singapore Exchange on Nov. 1, down 15% from a month earlier. It has since recovered somewhat but remains sluggish. In Shanghai, hot-rolled coil steel futures has fallen below 3,500 yuan ($483) per tonne for the first time since May 2020.