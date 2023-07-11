ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

China joins global hunt to diversify mineral supplies: IEA

Dominance in refining, processing makes it strong competitor for mining assets

China is the top producer of processed copper, cobalt, lithium, graphite and rare earths, and the second largest processor of nickel after Indonesia, according to an International Energy Agency report. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- China's dominant position in refining and processing raw materials is making the nation a strong competitor in the global fight for mining assets, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, as governments and companies rush to diversify supply chains for critical minerals and stably meet demand for key clean technologies including renewables and electric vehicle batteries.

"As the world's largest metal refining hub, China heavily relies on imports for large volumes of raw materials, often from a small number of sources," the IEA's Critical Minerals Market Review 2023 report said.

