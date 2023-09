TOKYO -- The price of vanadium and other metals used in steelmaking has dropped to lows not seen in several months as demand softens on the back of a slowing Chinese economy.

The European spot rate for ferrovanadium, the benchmark for vanadium, is recently hovering at around $32.35 a kilogram, down 21% from the year-to-date high recorded in March. The commodity, used as a steel additive, last touched the trough in November of last year.