TOKYO -- Ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prices for many commodities that jumped due to the conflict have started declining. This is largely due easing concerns about the availability of Russian exports as alternative supplies come onstream.

Nikkei on Friday examined prices for the 19 commodities in the Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB Index, comparing them with those of Feb. 23, 2022, and found that prices for 14 items had fallen compared with the day before the invasion.