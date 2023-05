TOKYO -- Prices for nonferrous metals like copper and zinc have slumped this month despite predictions of shortages just a few weeks ago, on concerns that the shortfalls could turn into surpluses if Chinese demand recovers more slowly than expected.

Three-month zinc futures on the London Metals Exchange, an international benchmark, fell to $2,483 per tonne at one point Tuesday, the lowest since October 2020 and down by roughly half from the all-time high reached in spring 2022.