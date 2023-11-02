ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

Copper prices dragged down by supply glut concerns

As new smelters open, China and renewable demand seen weakening

A copper smelter in Yantai, Shandong province.   © Reuters
SHINICHI ARAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Bearish sentiment is growing for copper as dozens of new smelters that had been planned to lift output in anticipation of robust demand now open after pandemic-induced delays at a time when demand does not seem it will be as robust as anticipated

The benchmark three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange ended Tuesday at $8,110.50 per tonne, 15% below the year-to-date high in January. The month-end prices have been sagging since August. Other metals are also weak, with nickel, widely used in batteries for electric vehicles, tumbling 43%. Zinc and lead are down 31% and 10%, respectively.

