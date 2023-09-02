Deepening China-Russia ties revealed in paper products trade

TOKYO -- The growing trade relationship between China and Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine can be seen not only in such strategically important commodities as oil, but also in more mundane materials like paper.

Russia is a leading paper producer, thanks to its abundant forest resources. It ranked No. 9 in the world in 2021 with output of more than 10 million tonnes, according to the Japan Paper Association, shipping newsprint, containerboard and packaging paper to such buyers as China and India.