DUBAI -- Europe's desire to break its dependence on Russian energy isn't getting any backing from OPEC.
Commodities
EU cannot depend on OPEC for help quitting Russian oil
Cartel set to keep policy of only modest production increases at meeting
Cartel set to keep policy of only modest production increases at meeting
DUBAI -- Europe's desire to break its dependence on Russian energy isn't getting any backing from OPEC.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.