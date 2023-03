TOKYO -- The price of gold has spiked since the beginning of the month, momentarily passing $2,000 per troy ounce on Monday, as the recent collapse of several U.S. banks leads investors to move their money to safe havens.

Gold futures in New York on Monday rose by more than $40, or about 2%, from the previous week, briefly hitting the mid-$2,010 range for the first time since March 2022.