TOKYO -- Gold prices are back on the rise as worries about the war in the Middle East and mounting U.S. debt drive investors toward safe assets.

Gold futures prices in New York climbed as high as $2,003 per troy ounce at one point Thursday, crossing $2,000 for the second time in a week -- a level last seen over two months ago -- and moving closer to the August 2020 record of $2,089. The metal had fallen to nearly $1,820 early this month.