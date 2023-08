BANGKOK -- Rice trading in Thailand, the world's second-largest rice exporter after India, has turned chaotic as India's recent ban on rice exports touches off panic buying. Speculative hoarding is draining supply from the market, leaving less rice available for export.

Thailand's domestic milled rice prices jumped nearly 20% last week to 21,000 baht ($597) per tonne, up from around 17,000 baht over the pervious few weeks.