Indonesia eyes extending export bans to bauxite, copper and beyond

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has taken further steps this year to limit the export of highly sought commodities in an effort to promote a resource nationalism that favors developing value-added downstream industries, but brings friction over free trade.

During an investment forum in early February, Widodo hinted at an export ban for tin, gold and other metals. During a January meeting of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, he said Indonesia will ban exports of copper "maybe in the middle of year."