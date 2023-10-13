Indonesia launches palm oil exchange to rival Malaysia benchmark

JAKARTA -- Indonesia on Friday launched its own crude palm oil (CPO) futures exchange as the world's biggest exporter of the commodity seeks better price transparency at home and, over the long term, to possibly challenge the globe's two widely used price benchmarks.

The Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) runs the new CPO bourse, having recently obtained approval from state regulator Bappebti. Bappebti head Didid Noordiatmoko said 18 local CPO producers have so far registered to participate in trading. Transactions are targeted to fully start on Oct. 23.