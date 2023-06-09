ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

Indonesia's United Tractors to buy $633m stake in Australian miner

Top conglomerate Astra International seeks entry into EV battery materials

Indonesian Heavy equipment and mining company United Tractors says a minority stake purchase in Australia's Nickel Industries, a major global producer of nickel pig iron, is part of its diversification. (Screenshot from United Tractors and Nickel Industries websites)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian heavy equipment distributor United Tractors on Friday announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a stake in Australia-listed Nickel Industries -- an affiliate of Chinese stainless steel giant Tsingshan Holding -- for 943 million Australian dollars ($633 million).

Through wholly owned subsidiary Danusa Tambang Nusantara, United Tractors will subscribe to a 19.99% stake in Nickel Industries, which is running substantial nickel mining and smelter operations in and around the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park on Sulawesi Island and the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park on Halmahera Island. Both parks are controlled by Tsingshan, which owns a minority stake in the Australian company through subsidiary Shanghai Decent Investment.

Read Next

Latest On Commodities

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close