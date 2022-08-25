Indonesia's high-carbon nickel key challenge in global EV uptake

JAKARTA -- The significant carbon footprint of Indonesia's burgeoning nickel processing industry is under scrutiny as the country leverages its hefty supplies of the element crucial to the making of EV batteries, though moves toward renewables are picking up.

The Southeast Asian nation holds the world's largest nickel reserves and over the next several years is expected to provide most of the new nickel supply needed by the globe's booming electric vehicle industry. Nickel processing projects are mostly led by Chinese players including stainless steel giant Tsingshan and battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).