Commodities

Indonesia to ban bauxite exports in June

Move comes almost three years after resource-rich nation restricted nickel

A port in Pomala, Southeast Sulawesi province, Indonesia: The Southeast Asian nation will ban exports of the primary source of aluminum in June.   © Reuters
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday announced a ban on exports of another mineral, this time bauxite, as Widodo remains steadfast in his drive to develop a domestic mineral refining and processing industry.

"The government is committed to continually building sovereignty in our natural resources sector and add value to domestic [products] in order to open as many jobs as possible, increase foreign exchange [revenue] and create an even economic growth," the president said while announcing the policy at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

