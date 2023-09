TOKYO -- The Japanese government on Tuesday said it will lower the average price of imported wheat it sells to businesses for the first time in three years, as the global market settles from a surge triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said it will lower its selling price of imported wheat by 11.1% from the April-September period to an average of 68,240 yen (around $460) per tonne starting in October.