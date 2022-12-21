Jokowi announces bauxite export ban for June, defies WTO

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday announced a ban on exports of another mineral, this time bauxite, as Widodo remains steadfast in his drive to develop a domestic mineral refining and processing industry.

"The government is committed to continually building sovereignty in our natural resources sector and add value to domestic [products] in order to open as many jobs as possible, increase foreign exchange [revenue] and create an even economic growth," the president said while announcing the policy at the presidential palace in Jakarta.