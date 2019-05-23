Minor-metal stocks gain on fears of Beijing rare-earth ban

TOKYO -- Stock prices for Japanese and Australian producers of minor metals shot up on Wednesday as investors bet on alternatives to Chinese rare-earth suppliers amid speculation that Beijing could restrict exports to the U.S. as part of the ongoing trade war.

Japan's Toho Titanium and Osaka Titanium Technologies rose 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

"Indirect cash flows through exchange-traded funds [that invest in minor-metal companies] were considered a positive factor as well," said Takehiko Masuzawa of Macquarie Capital Securities (Japan). The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF fund jumped 5% in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Australian miners Lynas and Pilbara Minerals enjoyed gains of 7.5% and 7.1%, respectively, on Wednesday.

The trend was triggered by Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to a rare-earth processing facility in China on Monday. China is the world's largest producer of rare-earth metals and minerals, as well as a processor of rare-earth ores. These materials are used in the production of electronics, electric vehicles and defense equipment.

But other analysts do not expect potential export restrictions to provide a boon to minor-metal producers.

"Japanese companies deal with products like titanium for use in aircraft, and have little overlap with Chinese players," said Emiri Shigeoka of Daiwa Securities. "They probably will see a limited boost from those seeking alternatives to China."