ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

Mitsubishi Corp. digs for copper profits in Chile with Canadian miner

Japan's trading houses expand efforts to tap EV resource demand

Mineral exploration is conducted at the Marimaca copper mine in Chile ahead of development.
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Latin America

TOKYO -- Japanese trading group Mitsubishi Corp. will participate in the development of a new copper mine in Chile by investing in a Canadian mining company, as demand grows for the metal critical to electric vehicles and offshore wind farms.

Mitsubishi will acquire a roughly 5% stake in Marimaca Copper through a private placement of new shares for 20 million Canadian dollars ($15.1 million). Under the agreement, announced by Marimaca on Wednesday, Mitsubishi can raise its interest to about 10% depending on business progress.

Read Next

Latest On Commodities

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close