Mitsui & Co., Rio Tinto team to clean up raw material supply chain

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto have teamed up to accelerate the decarbonization of the raw material supply chain as downstream industries come under pressure from end users, investors and governments.

The partners in December signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking, supply ammonia and hydrogen to Rio Tinto, develop new forms of renewable energy, and make other strides toward a sustainable future.