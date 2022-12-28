ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Commodities

Mitsui & Co., Rio Tinto team to clean up raw material supply chain

With EU carbon tax on way, partners go to work in emission-intensive sectors

Mitsui & Co. and Rio Tinto team up to accelerate decarbonization across the raw material supply chain.
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Oceania

TOKYO -- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto have teamed up to accelerate the decarbonization of the raw material supply chain as downstream industries come under pressure from end users, investors and governments.

The partners in December signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking, supply ammonia and hydrogen to Rio Tinto, develop new forms of renewable energy, and make other strides toward a sustainable future.

