ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Commodities

Nickel price spikes on uncertainty over Indonesian export ban

EV battery metal jumps $1,000 in one day to highest since December 2014

HIROKI MASUDA, Nikkei staff writer
A worker processes nickel at a smelter in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The country has been focusing on building up its metal processing industry.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- The price of nickel, a metal crucial to stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, jumped the highest in nearly five years on speculation that top producer Indonesia will reimpose export restrictions sooner than planned.

Benchmark three-month nickel futures closed at $15,880 per ton Thursday on the London Metal Exchange, up $1,070 from the previous session.

During Japan's evening hours Friday, the price still hovered around $15,800, near the highest level since December 2014.

The Indonesian government first imposed a ban on the export of nickel ore in 2014 as part of an initiative to build up its domestic refining industry and climb the commodity value chain. The restrictions were eased in 2017 for a five-year period.

But a news report Thursday cited an Indonesian official calling a possible change to the timeline "uncertain." That fueled speculation in the market that Jakarta may reimpose restrictions before the end of the five-year moratorium.   

The price of nickel has surged 49% since the start of the year.

"With the added factor of anticipation of EV-related demand, nickel is poised to rise," said Takayuki Honma, chief economist at Sumitomo Trading Global Research.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media